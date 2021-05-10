Society Contest launched in Russia to help students learn about President Ho Chi Minh A contest on President Ho Chi Minh entitled “Uncle Ho in My Heart” has recently been launched by the Vietnamese Youth Union in Saint Petersburg, as part of the activities to mark the late leader’s 131st birthday (May 19).

Society Vietnamese-French woman presses ahead with historic AO lawsuit Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga affirmed she will continue her lawsuit against multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins sprayed by US forces during the war in Vietnam after the Crown Court of Evry City ruled that it was not competent enough to hear her case.

Society Defendants in Nhat Cuong Company smuggling case jailed The Hanoi People’s Court on May 10 handed down sentences to 14 defendants in a case related to smuggling and violations of accounting regulations at the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd.