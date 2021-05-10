Binh Duong safely handles wartime bomb
The Military High Command of southern Binh Duong province on May 10 said its sapper force has safely handled a wartime bomb found while digging the foundation of a public facility.
The bomb is moved to a safe place (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – The Military High Command of southern Binh Duong province on May 10 said its sapper force has safely handled a wartime bomb found while digging the foundation of a public facility.
Unearthing during the construction of a cultural house in Bac Tan Uyen’s Hieu Liem commune, the huge bomb with its detonator intact was identified as a MK82.
Being 2.2m long and weighing up to 232 kg, the weapon contains 87kg of TNT explosives.
The sappers had made efforts to remove the bomb from the ground, and then relocated it to another area for safe handling.
MK82 is the bomb used by the US Army during the war, dropped from aircraft and caused great damage./.