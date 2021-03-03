Binh Duong secures 301.5 million USD in FDI in two months
Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the southern province of Binh Duong during January-February topped 301.5 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 63 percent, the provincial People’s Committee said on March 2.
Thirteen projects were granted investment registration certificates in the period, with total registered capital of 254 million USD. Meanwhile, two projects registered to add 3.5 million USD to their existing operation.
As much as 44 million USD was injected to 21 projects in the locality through capital contribution.
To date, the southern industrial hub has housed 3,948 FDI projects with total capital of 35.8 billion USD.
It is not only one of leading localities in FDI attraction but also an attractive destination for domestic investments. The province lured more than 8.65 trillion VND (377.5 million USD) from domestic investors in the first two months of the year./.