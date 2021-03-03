Business US - largest agro-forestry-fishery importer of Vietnam in Jan-Feb The US was the largest market of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery products in the first two months of the year, with 2.04 billion USD, up 57.3 percent year on year and accounting for 33.05 percent of the total market share.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,161 VND per USD on March 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Webinar on Vietnamese market held in Switzerland The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, in collaboration with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Switzerland-Vietnam Business Group (SVBG), organized the Webinar Market Focus Vietnam on March 2.

Business Vietjet Air to resume flights to Van Don airport from March 3 Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced that it will resume its flights to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 3 after the airport is allowed to reopen on March 2.