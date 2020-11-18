Binh Duong seeks ADB’s cooperation in various fields
Binh Duong plans to increase the clean water supply capacity serving socio-economic development (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Truc had a working session with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on November 17, discussing cooperation orientation in development of smart cities, environmental protection, energy and job creation in the next five years.
During the meeting, Truc said the province is most interested in projects in developing smart urban areas and saving energy towards urban modernisation and operation of smart urban areas in the coming time.
He asked the ADB to support a specific project to meet the province’s development need.
Accordingly, the southern province has issued a list of priority projects calling for investment in the form of public-private partnership (PPP).
It also has planned to increase the clean water supply capacity serving socio-economic development to about 900,000 cu.m per day with a total investment of 2.48 trillion VND, focusing on the water plants namely Di An, Uyen Hung, Bau Bang and Phuoc Vinh, and a complex water plant.
Regarding waste collection and treatment, Binh Duong has set a target to ensure that 100 percent of waste is collected and treated with a capacity of about 3,000-3,500 tonnes per day.
It also expects to attract investment in projects in health care, training and job generation.
The local authorities will encourage private partners to join with the ADB in the area of environmental protection, Truc said./.