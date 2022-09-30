Binh Duong sets to achieve 8% GRDP growth this year
At a wood processing factory in Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern industrial province of Binh Duong eyes to achieve a Gross Regional Domestic Products (GRDP) growth of 8% this year, heard a conference held by the provincial Party Committee on September 29.
The local economy is back on track post-pandemic, with the GRDP expanding 5.3% in Q1, 8.35% in Q2, and 8.27% in Q3, compared to the corresponding periods last year. The nine-month figure was 7.36% year-on-year.
With this trend, Binh Duong’s economic growth will be likely to exceed 8%.
By the end of this year’s third quarter, the province had earned an estimated 48.5 trillion VND (2.03 billion USD) in State budget revenue, representing 81% of the yearly plan. It attracted 2.6 billion USD in FDI during the period, 45% higher than the yearly goal and up 74% from a year earlier.
Its export turnover rose by 11.9% year-on-year to over 27 billion USD while imports totalled more than 19 billion USD, down 1.6% year-on-year. Trade surplus stood at nearly 8 billion USD.
Industrial production continued to rise, with no disruptions in supply chains reported despite impacts of global political uncertainties, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh./.