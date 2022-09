At a wood processing factory in Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA) At a wood processing factory in Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)

– The southern industrial province of Binh Duong eyes to achieve a Gross Regional Domestic Products ( GRDP ) growth of 8% this year, heard a conference held by the provincial Party Committee on September 29.The local economy is back on track post-pandemic, with the GRDP expanding 5.3% in Q1, 8.35% in Q2, and 8.27% in Q3, compared to the corresponding periods last year. The nine-month figure was 7.36% year-on-year.With this trend, Binh Duong ’s economic growth will be likely to exceed 8%.By the end of this year’s third quarter, the province had earned an estimated 48.5 trillion VND (2.03 billion USD) in State budget revenue, representing 81% of the yearly plan. It attracted 2.6 billion USD in FDI during the period, 45% higher than the yearly goal and up 74% from a year earlier.Its export turnover rose by 11.9% year-on-year to over 27 billion USD while imports totalled more than 19 billion USD, down 1.6% year-on-year. Trade surplus stood at nearly 8 billion USD.Industrial production continued to rise, with no disruptions in supply chains reported despite impacts of global political uncertainties, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh./.