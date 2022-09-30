Business Hanoi needs more policies to develop supporting industry enterprises Hanoi’s firms operating in the supporting industry are developing strongly, reflected through the continuous increases in the number of businesses, their scale and quality. However, according to economists, the capital city still needs specific policies to make the sector grow further.

Business Hanoi remains bright spot in FDI attraction Thanks to the development of a network of industrial parks and clusters as well as efforts to accompany investors, Hanoi has remained one of the bright spots of the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.

Business Binh Phuoc eyes more investment from Taiwan Binh Phuoc always welcomes and highly values potential of Taiwanese investors, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien stated at an online conference to promote investment from Taiwan (China) to the southern locality, on September 29.

Business Vietnam sees great potential in ASEAN halal market Fluctuations in supply chains and consumer demand in some ASEAN markets, which are home to many Muslims, have created unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese exporters, industry insiders have said.