Poster of the event (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Binh Duong (VNA) - An array of cultural activities will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.



According to the provincial People’s Committee, the events will be organised at the World Trade Centre in Binh Duong New City of the province.



A festival highlighting the RoK’s culture and events on the strategic cooperation agreement between Binh Duong and Gangnam district of the RoK’s Seoul capital city will be held starting February 25, with an aim to promoting trade and cultural exchanges.



They are part of activities in the ‘Binh Duong innovation zone’ development strategy, with the participation of Korean partners.



On the occasion, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the World Trade Centre will join hands to arrange exhibitions, cultural exchanges workshops, along with a Vietnam-RoK concert and Taekwondo performance, among others.



The two countries set up diplomatic relations in December 1992./.