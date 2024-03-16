Binh Duong to host advertisement festival in July
Participants at the meeting to announce the information. (Photo: https://baobinhduong.vn/)HCM City (VNA) - Vietnam AdFest – Binh Duong 2024 will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 11 - 13 to promote the potential, strength, and importance of the advertising industry in Vietnam in particular, as well as cultural industries of the country in general.
The information was announced at a meeting held by the Vietnam Advertising Association (VAA), the Dong Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC and WTC Binh Duong One Member Company Limited in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15.
Nguyen Thanh Dao, Standing Vice Chairman of the VAA and head of the organising board of the event said the highlight of Vietnam AdFest – Binh Duong 2024 will be Vietnam Advertising and Communications Forum 2024 - a platform for managers, experts, scientists, and representatives from domestic and foreign organisations, and businesses to discuss issues related to advertisement and communication.
A series of specialised activities will be organised within the framework of Vietnam AdFest – Binh Duong 2024, such as the 14th Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition, the Vietnam International Entertainment Equipment and Technology Exhibition 2024, which aim to build a bridge for businesses at home and abroad to promote their brands, transfer technology, and expand markets.
A promotional branded shopping day will be also arranged, focusing on a variety of famous brands with big discounts, providing visitors and consumers with attractive promotions.
Especially, a career orientation festival will feature an area dedicated to recruiters and businesses operating in the cultural industry, advertising, and media sectors to meet with students and interns for job interview and recruitment, Dao said.
Several workshops and seminars organised by organisations and businesses will propose solutions to promote sustainable advertising industry development and update market trends, he added.
According to Nguyen Truong Son, Chairman of the VAA and head of the Steering Committee of Vietnam AdFest - Binh Duong 2024, as the first event of its kind in Vietnam, the AdFest is expected to welcome 20,000 delegates and visitors, including those from embassies and consulates general of and businesses from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, and Cambodia./.