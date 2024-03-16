Business Binh Duong to have 10 more industrial parks by 2030 The southern province of Binh Duong has planned to develop 10 more industrial parks (IP) in the 2023 - 2030 period, according to head of the provincial Industrial Park Management Board Nguyen Trung Tin.

Business Green production critical to sustainable textile, garment export Textile and garment exports posted a year-on-year increase of 15% in the first two months of 2024, a result partly attributed to the industry’s gradual adaptation to the green production requirement of import markets.

Business Infographic Record trade surplus since 2009 in first two months Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.

Business Vietnamese organic products to make way to Australia A delegation of 19 Vietnamese businesses, the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA), and several organic farming trainers will go to Australia to popularise various kinds of organic products from March 18-25.