Business NA Chairman receives leaders of Chinese corporations Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted receptions for leaders of several Chinese corporations in Kunming city, Yunnan province, on April 12 as part of his official visit to China.

Business Businesses bullish on Q2 outlook: GSO Processing and manufacturing enterprises have forecast better performance in Quarter 2 despite global headwinds posed by conflicts and high production costs, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO)’s survey.

Business Cement association proposes PM address challenges facing producers The Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA) has just submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister aimed at addressing financial and production bottlenecks faced by cement manufacturers who are at risk of bankruptcy and potential acquisition by foreign companies.

Business Vietnam advised to utilise opportunities to overcome difficulties Vietnam needs to take advantage of opportunities to overcome difficulties and keep up with global trends; and create good, better quality foundations in terms of institutions, infrastructure and human resources for breakthrough development, according to an economist.