Binh Duong to host Horasis China Meeting 2024
At the press conference to announce the meeting (Photo; tienphong.vn)Binh Duong (VNA) – Horasis China Meeting 2024 will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 14 – 16, featuring six plenary sessions and 24 dialogues, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Hung Dung.
This is the fifth time Binh Duong has hosted a Horasis economic cooperation forum.
The meeting, which will be organised by the provincial People's Committee in collaboration with the Horasis organisation and the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE), is expected to attract the participation of 700 delegates.
Horasis China Meeting 2024 will gather leaders of ministries and sectors, localities of Vietnam, business associations of China, Chinese-speaking enterprises, Vietnamese institutions, universities and enterprises, and foreign enterprises interested in the forum.
Two special sessions will be held on the investment environment, innovative, sustainable and open-minded ecosystem, and logistics and e-commerce ecosystem towards global supply chains in Binh Duong, will provide valuable information to participants, especially businesses who are interested in investing in Binh Duong.
Dung said the event is hoped to create favourable conditions for the business community in Binh Duong to improve management capabilities, and offer cooperation opportunities for local businesses and those nationwide.
This meeting will see the participation of 200 CEOs from corporations worldwide, with 50% of them coming from China.
Through the event Binh Duong can promote its industrial park ecosystem and proactively attract investment in smart sectors, information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and chip and semiconductor production.
Horasis China Meeting 2024 is a good chance for managers and the business community in Binh Duong, domestic and international enterprises, and those from China to connect and set up partnerships, thus promoting cooperation between Vietnam and China./.