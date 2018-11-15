The Vietnam-Japan U13 international teenager football tournament is scheduled to kick off on December 14-16 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam-Japan U13 international football tournament will kick off on December 14-16 in the southern province of Binh Duong.



The event is set to feature four Vietnamese teams and four Japanese teams including Kawasaki Frontale, Kawasaki, Tokyu Reyes and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.



It aims to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations.



The tournament is run by the provincial People’s Committee and Embassy of Japan, Kawasaki Frontale Club of Japan and Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong Club.



Following the event, the organising board will select the 11 best Vietnamese players to compete with best line-up of Japan. – VNA