Binh Duong to spend 388 million USD to improve transport connectivity
The southern province of Binh Duong will spend around 9 trillion VND (388 million) on key transport projects this year to boost socio-economic development, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao has said.
In order to efficiently use the money, funds will be spent on important, key projects that can be completed and put into use this year.
Specifically, the province plans to build fly-over bridges at Phuoc Kien, Cho Dinh and Cho Cay Dua junctions.
The provincial construction department said the fly-overs would reduce ground level junctions with the ring road and the My Phuoc - Tan Van expressway, while boosting traffic connections among industrial parks in the province and HCM City ports.
The province also plans to expand and upgrade My Phuoc - Tan Van expressway and provincial highways No. 743, 747B and 746, which will improve transport to Dong Nai province and HCM City.
The upgrade of My Phuoc - Tan Van expressway is one of the key projects because it connects urban areas and industrial parks, and opens up a freight corridor along the North - South backbone axis parallel to National Highway No.13.
This will create favourable conditions for access to Cai Mep - Thi Vai port in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province and the Long Thanh international airport in the future, according to the construction department.
The widening of major roads such as National Highway No.13 and My Phuoc - Tan Van between concentrated industrial zones has eased travel to ports.
In recent years, Binh Duong has spent large amounts to improve road infrastructure to enhance transport connectivity with HCM City and nearby provinces, developing concentrated industrial zones and attracting workers from provinces and cities around the country.
Bui Minh Tri, head of the province's industrial zone management, said as one of the fastest-growing provinces in the key southern economic zone, Binh Duong is among the hottest investment destinations in the country.
It is always looking to develop transport infrastructure to help ship goods to other provinces and abroad.
It plans to further improve transport connectivity by developing waterways, and, in the future, create a rail link to transport goods to ports in HCM City and Dong Nai province./.