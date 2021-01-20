Society Airlines plan to increase domestic flights during Tet Domestic airlines will focus on exploiting routes around the country instead of international routes during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) which will fall in the first half of February, according to Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang.

Society Foreign Ministry hails press agencies' contributions The Foreign Ministry held an annual meeting with the press at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on January 19, praising press agencies and reporters nationwide for their contributions to achievements made by the diplomatic sector in the past year.

Society Hanoi readies for 13th National Party Congress The capital Hanoi has been decked out in flags, banners, and panels in celebration of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Society Soc Trang: Poverty rate plunges to 2.66 pct. in five years The poverty rate in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang fell from 17.89 percent in 2016 to 2.66 percent in 2020 thanks to the effectiveness of the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction.