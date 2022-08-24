Business Hanoi striving to improve Provincial Competitiveness Index The People’s Committee of Hanoi recently directed its departments and sectors to focus on improving the city’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI).

Business Vietnam's animal feed imports jump to 3.1 billion USD Vietnam's imports of raw materials for processing animal feed in the first seven months of this year surged to 3.1 billion USD as domestic supply only met about one-third of local demand.

Business Infographic Expanding foreign markets for Vietnamese goods Vietnamese enterprises have made great efforts in effectively using FTAs to penetrate and bring Vietnamese goods to the international market.

Business Firms must work to fully benefit from UKVFTA: Insiders The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has given a big push to Vietnamese exports, but insiders said firms still have much to do to make the most of the deal.