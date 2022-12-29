Binh Duong TV International Cycling Tournament returns next month
Binh Duong Television Cycling Tournament 2021 (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – The Binh Duong Television International Cycling Tournament 2023 will take place from January 5-11, the organiser announced on December 29.
The tournament brings together eight teams including two from the Republic of Korea and the Philippines.
With a total route of 991 km, the riders will compete in six stages passing through Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Tuy Hoa, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong and Dong Nai, and finish in Thu Dau Mot city of Binh Duong province on January 11.
To win this tournament’s Yellow and Red jerseys, the athletes have to conquer three passes - Ca, Giang Ly, and Khanh Le, which are renowned for their windings. There will be the Green jersey for the winner of the Points Classification, and the White jersey for the most outstanding young athlete.
This tournament’s prizes have a total value of more than 400 million VND (16,900 USD)./.