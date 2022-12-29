Culture - Sports Art project preserves UNESCO-recognised Central Highlands gongs A new art project preserving cong chieng (gongs), a traditional musical instrument of the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) region, has been launched in the south central province of Phu Yen.

Culture - Sports New film to promote the image of Vietnam to international audiences A new film by director Mai Long that honours the traditional values, sacred family bonds and promotes the beautiful landscapes of Vietnam will be released in the summer of 2023.

Culture - Sports Huong Pagoda Festival to begin on January 27 The three-month Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam, is set to open in Huong Son commune, Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc, on January 27 (the second day of the lunar new year).