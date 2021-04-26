Business Improvements to business climate slowing: VCCI report Efforts to improve Vietnam’s business climate have continued despite COVID-19 but progress appears to have slowed down compared to previous years and differs between fields, according to the latest report from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Breakthroughs in institutional reforms could help GDP grow 6.76 percent in 2021-2023 If breakthroughs in institutional reforms are achieved to improve growth quality, coupling with timely and sound fiscal and monetary policies, the Vietnamese economy could expand 6.76 percent a year during 2021-2023, according to Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) Tran Thi Hong Minh.

Business Kien Giang to spend 1.3 million USD on improving cooperatives The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will spend nearly 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) this year to support the development of the collective economy and new cooperatives.