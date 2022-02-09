Business Vietnam on way to become world’s production hub: Sputnik Vietnam is expected to become a new production hub of the world, as “Made in Vietnam” products are winning larger shares in the international market, according to Russia's Sputnik news agency.

Business Gold shops brace for God of Wealth Day crowds Gold buying is expected to skyrocket on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the lunar year, which falls on February 10, since it is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity during the year.

Business International medial highlights Vietnam’s investment opportunities Emerging markets (EM) like Vietnam can provide potential growth opportunities for investors who do their due diligence, according to an article published by ETF Trends, a leading source in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) news of the US.

Business Vietnam welcomes nearly 9,000 international tourists under pilot programme As of February 7, Vietnam welcomed 8,967 international tourists since a pilot programme was launched last November, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.