Binh Duong-based businesses need up to 50,000 labourers
Workers in Ben Cat township of Binh Duong province. (Source: laodong.vn)Binh Duong (VNA) – Businesses in the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong are needing 40,000-50,000 labourers, mostly unskilled workers, in order to promote production after the long Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.
According to the provincial Centre for Employment Services, the processing-manufacturing sector has the highest demand for labourers.
Notably, Shyang Hung Cheng Co. Ltd., Ampacs International Co. Ltd. and Rockdale Spear Co. Ltd. are recruiting 1,000 workers each. The average wage these companies are offering is 12-13 million VND (528-572 USD) per month.
Currently, the centre is organising job sessions in both in-person and online formats to connect labourers and businesses, while providing free recruitment information to job-seekers via Zalo and Facebook.
As of February 9, over 80 percent of 2,432 businesses in industrial parks across Binh Duong province have resumed operations, employing 478,427 labourers. Due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers chose not to return home for the Tet holidays, making the local labour market stable./.