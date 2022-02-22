At the event. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro paid a working visit to the southern province of Binh Phuoc on February 21.



The diplomat affirmed that Binh Phuoc has advantages in terms of geographical location, transportation infrastructure, and high-quality agricultural products favoured in Japan.



Appreciating the province’s investment environment, he said he hopes that it will be improved to attract more Japanese enterprises as well as support those operating there.



Japan has many assistance programmes which are suitable to Binh Phuoc, contributing to enhancing the good relationship between the two countries, he said.

Local leaders said they wish to strengthen connectivity, promote the province’s culture and investment environment to Japanese people and firms, especially the exchange with localities of Japan, adding that they hope to receive technical assistance related to high technology and agricultural sector./.