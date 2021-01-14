Binh Phuoc asked to maximise advantages in agriculture
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has a working session with leaders of Binh Phuoc province on January 14. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the southern province of Binh Phuoc to work harder to deal with existing problems and optimise its advantages and potential, especially in agriculture.
Working with provincial leaders on January 14, the PM suggested the province follow a direction of becoming a pioneering, renovated, and rich locality in the southeast region based on diverse, smart, organic and high-quality agriculture with concentrated production and intensive processing to produce high quality products with high added value.
It should become home to renowned Vietnamese agricultural trademarks, he said.
The Government leader underlined that the province needs to focus on developing organic agriculture to produce high added value for its products while continuing to boost its role as aenergy hub of the country, creating a breakthrough in regional connectivity and having a greater part in the new economic corridor. It should also further expand its transport infrastructure and settle issues relating to irrigation to ensure water resource security, he added.
He also asked Binh Phuoc to pay greater attention to links in development, regional connectivity, and infrastructure connectivity. As an important part of the new economic corridor, lying in the middle of the southeast and Central Highlands regions and with Thailand and Cambodia as neighbours, Binh Phuoc should turn its Hoa Lu border gate into a connection point for international tourism routes.
Binh Phuoc should also bear responsibility for protecting the ecosystem of the southeast region, safeguarding and regulating the flow of rivers and securing water resources, he emphasised.
The PM also asked it to continue maintaining the unique cultural identity of local ethnic minority groups, creating a solid foundation for dealing with the risk of ethnic conflict, social evils, land disputes, environmental pollution, and the rich-poor gap.
According to provincial leaders, Binh Phuoc surpassed 21 out of 24 socio-economic targets in 2020. Economic growth reached 7.51 percent while budget collections hit 11.6 trillion VND, equivalent to 169 percent of the target.
It targets 8.5-9 percent growth this year, with total social investment reaching 29 trillion VND.
Provincial leaders at the session proposed the Government create favourable conditions for the province to become a connection point for transport projects on inter-regional connectivity./.