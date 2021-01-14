Politics VUFO to step up peace, solidarity, friendship activities The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) plans to step up peace, solidarity, and friendship activities with foreign countries, strategic and comprehensive partners, and international friends in 2021, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 14.

Politics More open space needed to promote people’s mastership: Party official The application of information technology (IT) should be stepped up, thus creating a more open space to promote people’s mastership, Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, has said.

Politics Special training exercises at sea To safeguard Vietnam’s southern waters, sailors in Naval Region No 2 train vigorously to become accustomed to extreme weather conditions while completing their tasks.

Politics VSIP model a bright spot in Vietnam-Singapore economic ties: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, in a meeting with outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Catherine Wong on January 13, highlighted the great success in bilateral trade and investment relations, saying that the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model is a bright spot in the economic ties.