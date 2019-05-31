A social housing area in Binh Phuoc province (Photo: tintuc.dongxoai.gov.vn)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Phuoc has allocated a piece of land covering 3,000 square metres for the building of houses for Overseas Vietnamese who returned from Cambodia.

On the area in Minh Tam commune, Hon Quan district, the first eight houses were built and handed over to the OVs. Each house covers 52 square metres and costs 65 million VND, which came from donations managed by the provincial Fatherland Front.



Nguyen Van Phu and his family are so happy to receive one of the eight new houses.



Phu said the house allows his family to settle and focus on seeking stable livelihood and sending their children to school.



Minh Tam commune is now home to 13 households with 90 Overseas Vietnamese coming back from Cambodia, who had no houses nor production land and made a living by fishing or doing temporary work. The communal authorities have so far granted residency cards to the households.



The Binh Phuoc People’s Committee has recently directed the communal administration and other related agencies to carry out support policies in terms of house building, job generation, and vocational training for these people.



The province has welcomed 1,540 Overseas Vietnamese returning from Cambodia.



These people are living mostly in the area of Thac Mo hydro-electricity reservoir in Bu Gia Map district, Can Don hydro-electricity plant area in Bu Dop district, and the banks of the Sai Gon river running through Minh Tam commune and eking out a living by fishing.-VNA