Videos European investors appreciate Vietnam’s green growth potential The confidence of European investors in Vietnam’s business environment was down slightly in the second quarter, but its potential in green growth is attracting their attention, promising growth in investment over the remaining quarters of the year.

Business Banks provide preferential loans to enterprises Four commercial banks signed agreements to provide loans worth a total of 4.66 trillion VND (200 million USD) to 20 companies operating in Ho Chi Minh City-based industrial parks and export processing zones at a meeting connecting banks and businesses held last week.

Business Over 200 exhibitors to join international livestock, aquaculture expo The 8th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition will be held next month in Ho Chi Minh City to help firms restore and enhance business connections, and update market information and new technologies after nearly three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Site clearance for first phase of Long Thanh airport to be completed this month Long Thanh district in the southern province of Dong Nai has handed over more than 93 percent of land required for the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project to its investor, the district People’s Committee said at a meeting on July 5.