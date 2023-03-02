Inside a cashew nut processing factory in the southern province of Binh Phuoc (Photo: VNA)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Phuoc enjoyed an impressive growth in export turnover in the first two months of 2023 with trade surplus reaching 220 million USD, according to the provincial Statistics Office.

In February, Binh Phươc’s export turnover hit 320 million USD, an increase of more than 39% against the previous month and rose 46.9% year-on-year.

Since the beginning of this year, the province’s export turnover came to 551 million USD, a hike of 6.4% compared to the same period in 2022.



Meanwhile, the province imported 290 million USD worth of goods in the two months, an upturn of 6.6% year-on-year.

The province also saw a slight increase at 0.76% in industrial production index in the period, of which, the processing and manufacturing sectors rose 0.64%, production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air-conditioning picked up 2.15%; and water supply, wastewater treatment and management activities expanded by 7.62%.

Notably, in February alone, some key industrial products saw good growth such as unprocessed lead product up 46%, poultry feed 22% and medical equipment 20%.

On the contrary, some products experienced sharp falls from 18% to nearly 40% included black Portland cement, footwear and furniture, among others.

To maintain economic growth momentum and bolster import- export activities in 2023, Binh Phuoc has implemented solutions in perfecting infrastructure, developing human resources while improving administrative reform, along with boosting trade and investment promotion and supporting enterprises./.