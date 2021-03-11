Society Quang Tri, Ireland mark 15-year cooperation A seminar was held in Dong Ha city, Quang Tri, on March 11 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam – Ireland diplomatic relations (April 5, 1996 – 2021) and the 15th anniversary of cooperation between the central province and Ireland.

Society Vietnam intensifying border surveillance to prevent illegal entry, exit: Spokesperson Vietnam is intensifying surveillance along its borders to prevent any illegal entry and exit, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on March 11.

Society Binh Thuan working to tackle IUU fishing The south-central province of Binh Thuan has asked localities to promptly complete the installation of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) on all fishing vessels and acquire the necessary data as part of efforts to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.