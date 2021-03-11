Binh Phuoc: Four sentenced for activities to overthrow people’s administration
Four defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The People’s Court of southern Binh Phuoc province sentenced four locals to jail for “attempting to overthrow the people’s administration” under Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Court.
Specifically, Vu Thi Kim Phuong, 51, received a 13-year jail term and a five-year home probation, while her accomplices Le Van Lac, 55, were sentenced to seven years in prison; Nguyen Thi Kim Duyen, 43, six years in prison; and Le Van Sang, 49, five years in prison.
Lac, Duyen and Sang will be placed under home probation for two years after their jail terms end.
According to the indictment, from 2015 to 2019, Phuong knew the structure, organisation, platform and plots of the “Provisional National Government of Vietnam” – a reactionary organisation led and Dao Minh Quan and established on February 10, 1991 in the US.
The four defendants hoped to help Quan collect 5 million votes to return to Vietnam to overthrow the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and establish a new state with Quan becoming its President.
In this case, Phuong incited Lac, Duyen, and Sang, and actively collected a list of 1,595 people registered to participate in the referendum.
Lac, Duyen, and Sang participated as accomplices to help Phuong gather a list of members to participate in the referendum./.