Binh Phuoc grants investment licences to 46 projects
The southern province of Binh Phuoc granted investment licences to 35 investors with 46 projects worth more than 2 billion USD during a provincial trade promotion conference 2020 on December 23.
According to the provincial leaders, in the 2021-2025 period, the province will call for 2 billion USD of investment in 80 projects in processing-manufacturing, support industry, and high technology agriculture.
Addressing the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh suggested that Binh Phuoc grasp opportunities and prepare conditions to welcome big investors.
The locality should focus on digital transformation, completing infrastructure system, while making more breakthrough in administrative reform and improving the investment environment to attract investors, he said.
He asked Binh Phuoc to improve the local government’s performance in serving people and businesses, while concentrating on developing high quality human resources as well as the research and application of advanced technologies in production, and encouraging innovative startups and digital economy.
Along with efforts in removing obstacles facing enterprises, the province should strictly implement commitments in and regulations in environmental protection, while settling problems in ground clearance to ensure social welfare for effected locals.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh attended the inauguration of a processing factory complex of CPV FOOD Co., Ltd. at Becamex Industrial Park. The processing factory complex was built on an area of more than 10 hectares, with a total investment of over 250 million USD.
This is the largest and most modern factory complex in Southeast Asia. Factory complex is a closed chain of production and livestock activities from farm to processing and bringing products to the table for consumers.
He also witnessed the groundbreaking of the Dong Xoai city trade centre./.