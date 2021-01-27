Society HCM City wants to foster ties with India Ho Chi Minh City wants to continue to be an important partner of India in the fields of economy-trade, health care, information technology and clean energy, said Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang.

Society UNPFA presents aid to senior citizens in flood-hit central provinces The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam handed over 3,704 necessity kits for elderly people in three flood-hit central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri and Quang Ngai to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on January 26.

Society HCM City honours power-saving households The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC) held an awards ceremony for the 2020 emulation programme “Power-saving families” on January 26.

Society Vietnam News Agency brings warmer Tet to poor ethnic children in Kon Tum About 200 sets of winter clothes were presented to primary school students in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum by the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in the Central and Central Highlands region and the Kon Tum Power Company on the morning of January 26.