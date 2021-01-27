Binh Phuoc now boasts tallest sitting Buddha statue in Southeast Asia
After four years of construction, a 73-m-high sitting Buddha statue - the tallest of its kind in Southeast Asia - has been inaugurated at the Phat Quoc Van Thanh Pagoda in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.
The 73-m-high sitting Buddha statue on top of the Phat Quoc Van Thanh Pagoda’s main palace (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
The statue was erected on top of the pagoda’s main palace, which was built on an area of 8,100 sq m.
The two are among the major items at the Phat Quoc Van Thanh Pagoda complex.
On 117,726 sq m, the complex includes 24 large-scale items, each covering an area of more than 3,000 sq m. Construction began on January 5, 2017.
Since Buddhism arrived in Vietnam from India and China thousands of years ago, it has been mixed with local traditions and beliefs while contributing to shaping the country’s cultural heritage./.