Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,121 VND/USD on July 4, up 9 VND from the last working day in previous week (July 1).

Videos Vietnam seeks ways to step up food exports to African market According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, African countries' demand for food, especially rice, is high and diverse. Therefore, Vietnam is string to seek partnerships to boost food exports to the African market.

Videos Digital transformation promoting consumption of Bac Giang lychees Developing the digital economy is one of three important goals within its policy of promoting digital transformation that Bac Giang province has been targeting. Recent efforts to boost its digital economy have proven effective, with the clearest example being the effect of digital transformation on the consumption of local lychees.