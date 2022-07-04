Binh Phuoc posts nearly 700 million USD in H1 trade surplus
Binh Phuoc, a province in the southern key economic region, recorded a trade surplus of nearly 700 million USD in first half of 2022, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The factory of the Far Eastern New Apparel Vietnam Co. Ltd in Bac Dong Phu Industrial Park of Binh Phuoc province (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Binh Phuoc, a province in the southern key economic region, recorded a trade surplus of nearly 700 million USD in first half of 2022, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
The administration said thanks to proactive moves to ensure material supply for manufacturing and diversify export markets, local businesses have maintained the strong recovery trend and enjoyed good exports growth.
They exported over 1.95 billion USD worth of goods in H1, rising 23.26% from a year earlier and equivalent to 50.74% of this year’s target. Meanwhile, the import turnover stood at 1.26 billion USD.
The People’s Committee noted though there remain difficulties in export markets and goods flows, thanks to the experience gained during the long social distancing period in 2021, businesses have gradually ensured material supply and kept supply chains uninterrupted, thus fulfilling export orders.
Meanwhile, the index of industrial production increased 22% year on year in the six months, helping Binh Phuoc achieve a growth rate of 6.91% to rank second the southeastern region and 35th in Vietnam.
In particular, the processing - manufacturing industry expanded by 23.4% and electricity production and distribution 28.5%, statistics showed./.