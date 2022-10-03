Binh Phuoc posts trade surplus of 1.16 billion USD
The southern province of Binh Phuoc enjoyed a trade surplus of 1.16 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, thanks to its effective implementation of socio-economic recovery and development measures post COVID-19.
At a garment factory in Binh Phuoc (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) –
The provincial People’s Committee said that the locality earned 3.14 billion USD from exports in January-September, up 9.53% year-on-year, and equal to 81.6% of the yearly plan.
In the period, the import turnover reached 1.98 billion USD, up 4% year-on-year and equivalent to 81.7% of the yearly target.
Binh Phuoc’s gross regional develop product (GRDP) grew by 9.01%, and budget revenue hit 11.5 trillion VND (481.2 million USD), up 27.5% year-on-year.
There are 905 newly-registered enterprises, and 272 resuming operations in the province.
To maintain economic growth and boost import-export activities in the remaining months of this year, the provincial People’s Committee has focused resources on fulfilling the assigned missions.
It is striving to collect 14.25 trillion VND for the State budget, disburse over 95% of public investment, and improve its business and investment environment./.