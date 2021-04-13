Society Switzerland helps Vietnam with institutional strengthening for sustainable urban development The Swiss Government, through the Swiss Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), will provide 4.25 million CHF (4.59 million USD) in non-refundable aid to the “Institutional strengthening and capacity building for sustainable urban development in Vietnam” project. ​

Society PM extends greetings to Khmer people on Chol Chnam Thmay Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter of greetings to Khmer people in Vietnam on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay, their traditional New Year festival.

Society Nigerian drug transporter sentenced to death The People’s Court of the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on April 13 sentenced Unachukwu Chiluba Paulinus, a Nigerian man born in 1996, to death for illegally transporting narcotic substances under Clause 4, Article 250 of the 2015 Penal Code.