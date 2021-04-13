Binh Phuoc quarantines five foreigners entering Vietnam illegally
The Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Hon Quang district in the southern border province of Binh Phuoc put five foreigners and two Vietnamese taxi drivers into quarantine on April 13.
Five foreigners and two drivers arrested (Photo: VNA)
Earlier, on the evening of April 12, residents in An Tan hamlet in An Phu district reported two suspicious taxis to local authorities.
Upon seeing police, the two vehicles fled towards Loc Ninh district and were blocked in Soc Rul hamlet in An Phu commune.
After an inspection, the police arrested five foreigners who had entered Vietnam illegally and two Vietnamese drivers.
All were then taken to Loc Ninh district’s medical centre for quarantine./.