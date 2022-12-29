Environment PM approves water resources planning for 2021-2030 The Prime Minister has just issued a decision to approve the planning of water resources for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, with a view to tackling drought and pollution and enhancing readiness in all circumstances.

Environment Snow covers top of Mount Fansipan Heavy rains mixed with snow occurred on Mount Fansipan in Sa Pa township, the northern province of Lao Cai, in early morning of December 28, covering the top of the highest mountain in Indochina at an altitude of 2,800m.

Environment Vietnam strives to be global processing centre of export timber Aiming to be one of the world’s leading processing centres of export timber, Vietnam is striving to establish legal timber, where raw materials are legally sourced and traded throughout the entire value chain.

Environment Cold snap to hit northern localities A cold front from the north is moving to the south, affecting the north, then the north and central parts of the central region in Vietnam, starting December 28.