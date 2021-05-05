Business HCM City set to become smart metropolis HCM City is to become a smart urban area, maintain its role as the country’s economic engine, and realise its goal of becoming an economic and financial hub in Asia, experts have said.

Business Ba Son underground station’s ground floor completed ahead of schedule Construction for the first ground floor (B1) at Ba Son station, part of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), was completed one month earlier than the set deadline.

Business Party chief commends role of banking sector in growth Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong lauded efforts and achievements made by the banking sector during the national cause of economic development as he delivered a speech at a ceremony marking the sector’s 70th founding anniversary (May 6).

Business Vietjet offers passengers chance to make safe flight plans To prevent the pandemic as well as recover the economic activities, Vietjet offers passengers to make their own safe flight plans with three golden days of promotion from May 5 to 7, with hundreds of thousands of tickets priced from just 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees.