Society Hanoi schools to shut on bad air days Kindergartens and primary schools in Hanoi will be closed if the air quality index (AQI) hits 300 and above, equivalent to hazardous levels, city authorities announced on December 25.

Society HCM City plans public bidding for bus routes Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for bus routes next year following regulations in a decree issued earlier this year.

Society Dialogue looks into post-war bomb, mine recovery measures Measures to resolve the lingering consequences of unexploded ordnances (UXO) and toxic chemicals left by wars throughout the country were discussed at a dialogue held by the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war UXO and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Office 701) on December 25.

Society Social affair sector praised for efforts to ensure social security The labour, invalids and social sector made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the country in 2019, said National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.