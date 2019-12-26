Binh Phuoc wants road, rail links to improve transport
The southeastern province of Binh Phuoc is seeking the construction of a highway from its Chon Thanh district to HCM City and a rail link from the district to Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province to facilitate goods transportation and attract investors.
Dong Xoai city in Binh Phuoc province
The port is capable of handling large container vessels of up to 20,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT) with 18,000 TEU capacity and international goods transport capacity.
Speaking at a meeting with Ministry of Transport officials last week, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi said Binh Phuoc needed to improve transport connectivity with provinces and cities in the southern region to help it develop.
The 69km highway to HCM City’s Thu Duc district with six to eight lanes will go through Thu Dau Mot city in Binh Duong province.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said the highway would foster economic development of the southern region and reduce travel time between the city to Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces.
The Ministry of Transport would soon submit a proposal for building the highway to the National Assembly for approval and seek to earmark budget for it, he promised.
Loi also urged the ministry to approve construction of Ma Da bridge linking the province with Dong Nai and Ba Ria- Vung Tau provinces to shorten the distance to the upcoming Long Thanh international airport and Cai Mep-Thi Vai port.
The agreed with the proposal and said the ministry would give priority to resolving the problems related to building the bridge.
It would also instruct relevant agencies to study the proposed rail link to Cai Mep- Thi Vai port, he said, pointing out that it would help reduce the congestion on many roads leading to the port.
Investment in Binh Phuoc province’s transport systems would help develop its economy, the southern region and the neighbouring Central Highlands region, he said.
Highways 13, 14, and 14C going through the province had been added to the amended transportation plans, he said.
Since the province is near HCM City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai, it could build industrial parks and clusters like them, he added.
The province currently has National Highway 13 linking the city, Binh Duong province and Hoa Lu international border gate on the Cambodian border.
The Ho Chi Minh Highway will help connect the province with Central Highlands provinces, but a shortage of funds has delayed its construction./.