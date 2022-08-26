According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, 33 cultivation zones in the 1,500-ha area will fulfil origin tracing, quality, and processing requirements for exports.

The province has set up a packaging facility serving durian shipments to China. Localities are working to review the cooperation capacity of cooperatives and devise subsequent steps to help Binh Phuoc durian go global.

Difficulties remain, however, as durian growers are yet to adapt to stringent criteria regarding quality.

The department added that the durian cultivation area in Binh Phuoc is projected to surge to 8,000 - 10,000 ha by 2030 in line with local development orientations./.

