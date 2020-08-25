Binh Phuoc’s biggest solar power project to join national grid in December
Work on Binh Phuoc’s biggest solar power project has been sped up for its joining of the national grid on December 31.
At the construction site (Photo: VNA)
Binh Phuoc (VNA) –
The 850MWp project, consisting of five plants in the southern province’s Loc Ninh district, has three phases, with total cost exceeding 12 trillion VND (516.57 million USD).
Its investor – Hung Hai Group – is also channeling capital on building the associated 220kV Loc Ninh – Binh Long 2 transmission line to link the plants with the national grid. The 29km line runs through Loc Thanh, Loc Tan, Loc Thien, Loc Thanh, and Loc Thinh communes in Loc Ninh district, and Thanh Luong commune in Binh Long town.
Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said Binh Phuoc’s planned solar power capacity is 4,000 MWp.
According to him, a large number of investors have asked for permission to develop the renewable energy here, but only Hung Hai was given the greenlight. Once the project is operational, each MWp of solar power will contribute about 800 million VND to the provincial budget in tax.
According to experts, Binh Phuoc holds huge advantages to develop solar power, with an average of 2,700 sunshine hours per year.
It is working to transfer over 5,000ha of rubber trees with poor economic values into land for the development of the green energy./.