Environment PM orders tighter plastic waste management Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered enhanced management in reuse, recycling, treatment and reduction of plastic waste.

Environment Hanoi's river water remains polluted The quality of surface water in many lakes and rivers in the north has improved, but 15 monitoring areas of 185 that have been monitored remain heavily polluted, mainly on the Cau and Nhue-Day rivers.

Environment Northern areas urged to brace for more rain Northern provinces have seen heavy rains in the past few days, causing floods on the Thao River and inundation in Yen Bai province, said the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Environment Air quality improving in northern region Air quality in the north of the country is improving, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration.