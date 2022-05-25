Binh Phuoc’s forest protection department receives wild endangered coolie
The Forest Protection Department of Dong Phu district in the southern province of Binh Phuoc received a wild coolie on May 25.
Binh Phuoc’s forest protection department receives wild endangered coolie (Photo: VNA)
At noon the same day, Pham Minh Phung, an officer of An Phuoc Prison in Phu Giao district of the southern province of Binh Duong, which is adjacent to Binh Phuoc, discovered a small coolie lying on the ground when he was patrolling the prison.
The coolie was then handed over to the forest protection department.
Vo Cong Thanh, an officer of the department, said it is a young coolie with the scientific name Nycticebus pygmaeus. The 0.5kg animal belongs to Group IIB of rare and endangered animals that need to be preserved.
The department will care and release it back into the wild as soon as possible, he said./.