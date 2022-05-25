Environment Rains to continue in northern mountainous region The northern mountainous region will continue to see widespread rains on coming days, with rainfalls of 20-50 mm, even over 50 mm, forecast for some areas on May 25, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Downpours cause human, property losses in northern Vietnam Hanoi and other northern provinces were inundated following heavy rains on May 23 and 24 that have caused human and property losses.

Environment Urgent action needed on primate protection Since the Government’s decision on action plan for the protection of the primate species in Vietnam was issued in 2017, a total of 684 endangered douc langurs, including 86 grey-shanked douc langurs (Pygathrix cinerea), one of the world’s 25 Critically Endangered primates, have been captured by rangers and authorities in 80 illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking cases.

Environment Ministry urges conservation of groundwater resources The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoRE) has called on provinces and cities nationwide to step up the conservation of groundwater resources.