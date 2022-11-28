Members of Team K72 at work in Cambodia (Photo: VOV)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – Team K72 under the southern province of Binh Phuoc’s Military Command, which is responsible for repatriating the remains of the Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia, has unearthed remains of 11 martyrs after a 20-day search starting November 7.



According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Ngoc Anh from the team, the search was part of the team’s activities in Kratie and KampongThom provinces of Cambodia during the 2022-2023 dry season.



After more than two decades of carrying out its task, K72 has brought home remains of 2,668 martyrs./.