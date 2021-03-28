ASEAN ASEAN moving towards smart production The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has been strongly affecting every field and subsequently promoting digital transformation, and ASEAN countries have therefore been working hard to adopt smart production.

Business Dong Nai works to drive economic development Improving the business climate is part of the southern province of Dong Nai’s efforts to boost its economic growth during 2021-2025, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung said at a recent conference.

Business Fifty five firms to be honoured with Vietnam National Quality Awards 2020 Fifty five businesses will be presented with the the Vietnam National Quality Awards 2020, including 19 winning the golden prize, according to a Decision issued recently by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 27 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.