Business Workers are returning to work, for now Some 70,000-80,000 workers across the country have returned to work since the mass disruption caused by the novel coronavirus in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) Le Van Thanh at an online conference held on June 3 to discuss and share experience in job creation and sustainable business in the new normal [after COVID-19].

Business Viettel to set up Tier-4 companies abroad Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project on establishing Tier-4 companies of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) in Mozambique, Tanzania, Timor Leste, Burundi, Haiti and Cambodia.

Business Rice exports grow in both volume and value Vietnam had exported over 2.6 million tonnes of rice as of May 15, a year-on-year rise of 8 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.