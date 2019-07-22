Illustrative image (Photo: BSR)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) has reported that it earned 906 billion VND (39.3 million USD) in profit in the first half of this year.



During the period, the company produced 3.4 million tonnes of petrol, up 5 percent from the target, bringing in a total revenue of over 51 trillion VND and adding more than 4.7 trillion VND to the State budget, surpassing the first-half plan.



It also raised the capacity of factories at Dung Quat oil refinery by between 112 percent and 150 percent, contributing to improving business efficiency.



In particular, the refinery successfully processed 1 million barrels of crude oil WTI imported from the US.



In the remaining months of this year, BSR will import additional 2-3 million barrels of crude oi WTI from the US.-VNA



