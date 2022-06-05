Binh Thuan aims to plant 10 million trees by 2025
Planting trees after the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) - A ceremony to launch a tree planting drive was held in Phan Thiet city of the southern central province of Binh Thuan on June 5 by the provincial People's Committee in collaboration with NovaGroup.
The drive aims to plant 10 million trees in the locality by 2025.
According to the provincial People's Committee, the event is hoped to promote the tree planting and afforestation movement in the province, contributing to implementing the 1-billion-tree growing project across the country for the 2021 – 2025.
The event also aims to raise public awareness of the importance and value of forests, tree planting and afforestation associated with sustainable socio-economic development and environmental protection, towards mitigating natural disasters and adapting to climate change.
Binh Thuan has 336,132 ha of forest land, and 6,410 ha of newly-planted forest. The locality’s forest coverage rate reaches 43 percent.
However, desertification and land degradation are gradually "attacking" the northern areas of the province, including Tuy Phong and Bac Binh districts, affecting the lives and agricultural production of local residents.
Nguyen Van Phong, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said afforestation and tree planting is a sustainable way to protect the environment, improve the ability to store water, minimise evaporation, block wind and reduce desertification.
This is an important task that will be performed regularly in the locality, he added.
On the same day morning, more than 400 people joined in cleaning the beach in Tien Thanh commune of Phan Thiet city in response to World Environment Day and Vietnam Sea and Island Week in 2022./.