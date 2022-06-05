Environment Green industrial ecosystem to become dominant trend Investors in Vietnam have paid more attention to developing green and clean industrial parks, focusing their investment on wastewater treatment systems, planting more trees and attracting clean production enterprises.

Environment USAID-funded project to boost Vietnam’s renewable energy development The Vietnam Low Emission Energy Programme II (V-LEEP II), which is worth 36 million USD and funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was kicked off in Hanoi on June 3.

Environment Hanoi police seize biggest bear bile haul Hanoi Police netted the largest haul of illegal bear bile in the country, according to a press release from the NGO Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on June 3.

Environment Ecological recovery, biodiversity protection solutions sought A conference seeking solutions to enhance efficiency of efforts to recover the ecological system and protect the biodiversity in Vietnam was held in both in-person and online format in Hanoi on June 3, as part of activities in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).