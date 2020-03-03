Binh Thuan announces tourism stimulus programme
Mui Ne beach in Binh Thuan (Photo: VNA)
Binh Thuan (VNA) – Authorities of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on March 3 announced a tourism stimulus programme titled “Oh Wow! Mui Ne”, in a bid to attract more tourists to the province.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Lan Ngoc said even though Binh Thuan has yet to record any case of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the epidemic has badly affected its tourism sector.
The stimulus programme is expected to promote the image of Binh Thuan, home to the renowned beach resort town of Mui Ne, as a safe, friendly and quality destination, she added.
Within the framework of the programme, services will be offered at a reasonable cost for both domestic and foreign holidaymakers to the province.
Binh Thuan aims to issue 1 million VIP cards and build brand recognition for the package by 2022 to ensure the quality of its tourism services./.
