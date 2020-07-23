Politics Vietnam mirrors ASEAN’s ideals, values: Indonesian scholar Vietnam is increasingly becoming a ‘poster-boy’ of what embracing ASEAN’s ideals and values can bring to the people, head of the ASEAN Studies Program at the Indonesia's Habibie Centre Ahmad Ibrahim Almutaqqi has told the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand issue Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership Vietnam and New Zealand issued a joint statement on the countries' strategic partnership on the occasion of the high-level talks between their Prime Ministers and the partnership elevation.

Politics Leaders congratulate Egypt on Revolution Day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 22 sent a message of congratulations to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the occasion of his country’s 68th Revolution Day (July 23, 1952-2020).

Politics NA leader pays working visit to Ba Ria-Vung Tau National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan paid a working visit to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 22, during which she visited families of contributors to the revolution as well as a number of businesses.