Binh Thuan asked to mitigate drought
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a virtual working session with senior officials from south-central Binh Thuan province on July 23, during which he urged they to exert every effort to mitigate the effects of drought and ensure sufficient water supply for daily use and production.
He emphasised the need for Binh Thuan to continue bettering its planning and planning management to avoid overlaps and contradictions between tourism and mining, and spoke highly of the province’s efforts to ensure the disbursement of 100 percent of its public investment for this year.
Senior officials are responsible for identifying measures to remove bottlenecks, boost growth, develop industry, agriculture and tourism, and make the latter become a driving force for local sustainable growth, he said.
He also asked the province to pay attention to its business environment, manage its natural resources effectively, develop high-quality human resources, and build e-government and e-commerce.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Hai told the PM that local economic growth stood at 3.81 percent in the first half of this year, and added that COVID-19 has been seriously affecting Binh Thuan’s tourism, trade, and export sectors, with tourist numbers down 46 percent and tourism revenue 37 percent, while total retail sales fell 3.8 percent.
As of July 21, 42 percent of public investment had been disbursed, he said./.