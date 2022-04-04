Binh Thuan: Cham people’s Kate Festival listed as national intangible cultural heritage
The ritual of praying for peace in the Kate Festival. (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The Kate Festival of the Cham ethnic people in the south central province of Binh Thuan has been included on a list of national intangible cultural heritages, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Kate, the most important folk festival of Brahmanism followers, pays tribute to the gods and prays for good weather, bumper crops, and the development of people and all living things. It features both traditional rituals and folk games.
During the festival, Cham people not only in Binh Thuan but also in other areas return home to reunite with their families and friends.
Over the last 15 years, the Kate Festival has been reenacted at the Po Sah Inu Tower Complex in Phu Hai ward, Phan Thiet city. It has been selected as one of six festivals aimed at tourism development in the province, helping to meet the Cham people’s spiritual demands and introduce the local culture to Vietnamese and foreign visitors.
Binh Thuan is currently home to nearly 40,000 Cham people, mostly in Tuy Phong, Bac Binh, Ham Thuan Bac and Tanh Linh districts.
Local Cham people also hold many other traditional festivals, including Rijanugar, Suc dang and Ramuwan.