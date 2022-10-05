Binh Thuan continues efforts to fight IUU fishing
The south-central province of Binh Thuan has made progress in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and protecting aquatic resources, with fishing activities maintained stably.
Binh Thuan continues efforts to fight IUU fishing . (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) - The south-central province of Binh Thuan has made progress in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and protecting aquatic resources, with fishing activities maintained stably.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, thanks to the determination and efforts of local fishermen, the fishing output in the first nine months of this year was estimated to be approximately equal to the same period in 2021 despite difficulties and challenges, particularly rising fuel prices in the early months of the year.
As part of efforts to remove the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning on Vietnamese seafood, Binh Thuan has drastically carried out communication work to raise farmers’ awareness of regulations in the 2017 Law on Fisheries apart from strictly implement the direction on combating illegal fishing.
The local authorities have concentrated on implementing recommendations of the EC regarding the installation of Vessels Monitoring System (VMS) on boats, and supervising fishing activities at sea and ports.
As of September 15, 98.8% of fishing vessels in Binh Thuan have installed VMS.
Binh Thuan’s authorised forces have so far this year detected and sanctioned 239 cases of violation of IUU regulations such as using unregistered fishing vessels, fishing without licenses and in wrong areas, and using prohibited fishing gear.
The department has asked relevant units and localities to work on preventing the use of explosives, electrical pulses, and toxic chemicals in fishing; promoting mechanization and application of technologies in fishing logistics services, especially the loading and unloading of seafood at ports.
Attention has been also paid to inspecting and supervising activities relating to IUU fishing at ports./.