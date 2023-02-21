Binh Thuan is known as one of the regions with the largest growing area of dragon fruit, with an area of nearly 30,000 ha.(Photo: www.binhthuan.gov.vn) Binh Thuan (VNA) - The south central province of Binh Thuan aims to build







Most recently, Binh Thuan dragon fruit has been officially protected in Japan, one of the most demanding markets in the world. The trademark “Binh Thuan Dragon Fruit” has been protected in 14 countries and territories, such as the US, the UK, Germany, and the Republic of Korea.



Chairman of the Binh Thuan Dragon Fruit Association Vo Huy Hoang said that protected



Deputy Director of the Binh Thuan Department of Science and Technology Mai Thanh Nga said, that the building and development of geographical indications have become a strategy to preserve biodiversity and traditional culture, as well as enhance commercial competition, helping to promote local potential and resources. It also helps promote the fight against abuse and commercial fraud, raise consumer awareness, and increase the competitiveness of products, contributing to improving product value and increasing profit value.



Scientists from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences have come up with specific solutions for Binh Thuan province to maintain and promote the effectiveness of dragon fruit geographical indication in Japan in the future.



According to the National Office of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Vietnam has protected 120 geographical indications, with some protected abroad, including the “Phu Quoc” fish sauce geographical indication protected in the EU, the “Binh Thuan” dragon fruit and “Luc Ngan” lychee geographical indications protected in Japan./.

VNA