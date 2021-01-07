Society Trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed The first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices, slated for on July 7, was postponed due to the absence of three defendants and many people with related interests and obligations.

Society Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association’s e-portal makes debut The Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association (CAVV) has launched an electronic portal at https://amistadvenviet.wordpress.com to promote communications on people-to-people diplomacy, Vietnamese culture and people, and the solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

Society Hanoi: unnecessary festivals could be cancelled amid COVID-19 Unnecessary festivals could be cancelled during 2021 festive season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Director of the Hanoi municipal Department of Culture and Sports To Van Dong on January 6.

Society Some 1.7 million blood units donated in 2020 The Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, said it had received approximately 1.7 million units of blood in 2020, which helped millions of patients, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.