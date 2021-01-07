Binh Thuan lauds contributions by local religious followers, ethnic people
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of central Binh Thuan province and the provincial Military Command held a gathering with local religious dignitaries and exemplars of ethnic groups on January 6.
A religious dignitary of Binh Thuan province speaks at the gathering on January 6 (Photo: VNA)
Informing participants about the 2020 socio-economic situation, officials said the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged drought greatly impacted local economic sectors.
However, they noted, thanks to efforts by authorities, businesses, and people, the economy of Binh Thuan still grew, with the GRDP up 4.54 percent, per capita GDRP hitting 2,865 USD (up 123 USD from 2019), and labour productivity reaching 116.1 million VND (5,000 USD) per person (up 5.2 percent).
The province has managed to meet the twin targets of promoting socio-economic development and effectively fighting against COVID-19.
In 2020, all-level VFF committees in Binh Thuan mobilised more than 6 billion VND and a large volume of essential goods to support frontline forces and localities in the pandemic combat. They also launched a fundraising campaign to call for aid, over 12 billion VND, for flood-hit central provinces, officials added.
Chairwoman of the provincial VFF Committee Bo Thi Xuan Linh appreciated substantial contributions by local religious dignitaries and ethnic groups’ exemplars to the achievements, noting that they have actively worked with all-level VFF committees to encourage locals to take part in administration building, comply with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, and enhance the great national unity.
At the gathering, religious dignitaries and representatives of ethnic groups shared their communities’ aspirations. They expressed their hope that authorities will continue creating conditions to facilitate the development of local religious and ethnic groups./.