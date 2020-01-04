Travel Ninh Binh ready for opening ceremony of National Tourism Year The northern province of Ninh Binh, host of the 2020 National Tourism Year, has been fully prepared for a grand opening of the year, slated for February 22.

Travel Number of visitors to Hai Phong in 2019 surges 16 percent The number of visitors to the northern port city of Hai Phong increased 16 percent year on year to nearly 9.1 million people, including 930,000 foreigners, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Travel Bac Ninh launches smart tourism portal The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern Bac Ninh province inaugurated the province’s smart tourism portal at http://mybacninh.vn on January 2.

Travel Visa exemption extended for visitors from eight countries Vietnam will continue visa exemption for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Belarus, until the end of 2022.