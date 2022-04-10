Travel Da Nang introduces tourism promotion programme for 2022 The central city of Da Nang on April 7 announced “Enjoy Danang” – a programme to attract more tourist to the popular coastal tourist destination in 2022.

Culture - Sports Unique hand fishing festival in Tuyen Quang Hundreds of local people and visitors flocked to Nang Kha commune in Na Hang district, Tuyen Quang province, to take part in the recent annual hand fishing festival, part of a series of activities to promote Tuyen Quang tourism year 2022.

Travel Programme promotes Nghe An’s maritime tourism, specialities A programme to promote maritime tourism and specialties of the central province of Nghe An kicked off in Cua Lo town on April 7.

Travel HCM City welcomes nearly 130 holiday-makers from US Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly 130 tourists from the US on April 8 under a tour organised by Citslinc International Inc in collaboration with Asia Life and Beauty Travel and Tour Services Co., Ltd.