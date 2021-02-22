Binh Thuan minimises COVID-19 impact to boost domestic tourist arrivals this year
The south-central province of Binh Thuan is taking preventive measures against COVID-19 so as to fulfil its goal of welcoming 6.5 million visitors in 2021.
Co Thach moss beach - a tourist attraction in Binh Thuan (Photo: VNA)
The province expects over 90 percent of all tourist arrivals this year to be Vietnamese and for revenue to reach 15.5 trillion VND (672.2 million USD), according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
To this end, it is crucial to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay, the department said, adding that it has been sticking to guidelines on preventive measures in the new context.
An inter-sectoral force from the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Department of Health, and local administrations has been established to inspect the implementation of the guidelines and grant safety labels to those strictly following them.
According to the guidelines, local tour operators and providers of lodging and other tourism-related services must require their tour guides and staff as well as visitors install and use the Bluezone contact-tracing app.
Each must also set up an information board providing guidelines on how to stay safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The local hotline for medical reports must be visible at reception areas, public spaces, and private rooms in lodging facilities.
Temperature checks and hand sanitiser should also be made available to tourists, while services can only be provided if safe distancing rules are adhered to.
Binh Thuan remained a safe destination for travellers last year though it was hit hard by the pandemic. It welcomed 3.2 million tourist arrivals, representing just 46 percent of the annual plan. Tourism revenue plunged 38 percent year-on-year to 9.4 trillion VND./.