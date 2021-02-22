Destinations Sea of clouds on Vietnam’s ‘rooftop’ Many tourists, especially instagrammers, love checking in on Fansipan mount, which is dubbed as ‘Vietnam’s rooftop’, as they can take lovely photos amid a sea of clouds there.

Destinations Fairy-like destinations in Moc Chau Moc Chau in the northern province of Son La is an attractive destination thanks to its stunning valleys where flowers bloom all year round.

Travel Can’t-miss venues in Ninh Binh province Boasting untouched natural landscapes, Ninh Binh province is a renowned destination in northern Vietnam. It welcomes a large number of tourist arrivals all year round, especially during Tet (Lunar new year) holiday.

Travel Ca Mau launches tourism stimulus programme The southernmost province of Ca Mau has launched a tourism stimulus programme for this year with the dual goal of fighting COVID-19 and developing a safe, efficient, and sustainable tourism sector.