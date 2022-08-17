Culture - Sports Cultural industry to contribute 10% of Hanoi’s GRDP by 2045 Hanoi aims to earn increasing revenue from cultural business, which are expected to contribute around 10% of the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Products (GRDP) by 2045, according to a plan newly introduced by the municipal People’s Committee.

Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases Vietnamese family meals An exhibition by young Vietnamese artists who paint their memories of family meals is taking place at Hanoi's Culture and Art Centre on Hang Buom street, featuring nearly 30 paintings of different types of food. ​

Culture - Sports Stamp collection featuring famous Vietnamese waterfalls released A set of stamps featuring famous waterfalls in Vietnam was launched by the Vietnam Post Corporation on August 15 aiming to promote the country’s scenic landscapes among the public.