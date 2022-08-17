Binh Thuan plans various activities for Visit Vietnam Year 2023
As host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, Binh Thuan is planning to hold a wide range of activities to attract more domestic and foreign visitors to the south-central province as well as the country.
Mui Ne beach, a popular tourist destination in Binh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – As host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, Binh Thuan is planning to hold a wide range of activities to attract more domestic and foreign visitors to the south-central province as well as the country.
A series of cultural, sports and tourism activities are set to take place next year, including six international events, namely an international music band festival, a world performing arts festival, an international sports festival, a summer camp, an international food festival, and a street culture week.
There will be 12 national-level events, including a tourism week, a farm market, a traditional boat racing tournament, and a golf championship.
Besides, eight inter-provincial and 10 provincial-level events will also be held.
Addressing a meeting on the draft organisation plan, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Bui The Nhan said the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will help popularise tangible and intangible cultural values, along with special tourism resources and products of Binh Thuan so as to attract more domestic and foreign visitors to the province and Vietnam as a whole.
It will help revitalise tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic and also promote socio-economic development in the coming years, he noted.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh said the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 is important to not only the tourism sector but also other socio-economic aspects, so coordination among all-level authorities and sectors is necessary to ensure its success./.