Travel Miss Tourism World contestants promote Son La tourism Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 on November 23 came to Bac Au village in the northern province of Son La’s Van Ho district, as part of their experience tour of Vietnam's heritage regions arranged by the organising board.

Travel Thanh Hoa seeks to lure visitors to nature reserves, national parks Authorities and management boards of nature reserves and national parks in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa have full tapped available advantages and mapped out plans to promote tourism development in the locality.

Travel Ba Ria-Vung Tau eyes breakthroughs for tourism development With a coastline of more than 300km with beautiful sandy beaches and renowned Con Dao archipelago, the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has many strengths to develop a brand of sea and island tourism.

Travel Dong Nai seeks to create breakthroughs in tourism development The tourism sector of the southern province of Dong Nai is focusing efforts on building the image of the province and unique destinations, with three main tourism categories of eco and leisure tourism, culture and spiritual tourism, and agricultural and countryside tourism.