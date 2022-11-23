Binh Thuan plans wide range of activities in Visit Vietnam Year 2023
The Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will be hosted by the south central province of Binh Thuan with a wide range of activities under the theme of “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”.
A foreign tourist plays kitesurfing at Mui Ne beach. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will have 204 events and activities, including 13 at the national level hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and other ministries and centrally-run agencies.
Binh Thuan will host 31 cultural, sport and tourism activities and events on the inter-provincial, national and international scales, while the rest will be organised in 41 provinces and cities throughout the year.
The opening ceremony of the programme will take place in March 2023, while the closing ceremony is slated for December 2023.
Speaking at a press conference giving information about the programme on November 23, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said that the Vietnamese tourism sector is recovering strongly post COVID-19.
In the first ten months of this year, Vietnam welcomed over 2.1 million foreign tourists and served 92 million ones, earning more than 425 trillion VND (17.1 billion USD).
Search volume for Vietnam tourism in October is 20% higher than that in September and 11 times higher than in March.
The Visit Vietnam Year is expected to help attract more tourists, and boost connectivity in tourism development between localities./.