Binh Thuan province moves to end illegal fishing
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan province Nguyen Hong Hai on May 17 requested departments, sectors, and local authorities to take every measure to put an end to fishing violations in foreign waters.
Speaking at a conference on the implementation of solutions against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing held by the provincial steering committee for IUU fishing prevention, Hai asked the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to strengthen inspections over and promote the efficiency of the vessel monitoring system, ensure timely coordination in information and data processing between relevant units.
The department should well implement the regulation of coordination between Binh Thuan and other coastal provinces and cities in combating IUU fishing, especially in monitoring and managing fishing vessels.
Meanwhile, coastal communities should continue to closely manage their fishing fleets, and promote dissemination of information to mobilise fishermen to comply with regulations related to IUU fishing prevention in association with the Law on Fisheries. The fishing communities need to uphold the responsibility of leaders toward the implementation of measures to prevent, reduce, and eliminate IUU fishing.
Nguyen Van Chien, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that following the European Commission (EC)'s recommendations, Binh Thuan has strictly implemented fleet management; inspected and controlled fishing vessel activities; and monitored output and traceability.
Currently, the south central province has 1,961 fishing vessels with a length of 15m and above, of which 1,941 are equipped with the vessel monitoring systems.
Since the beginning of 2023, the Fisheries Sub-Department, and the provincial Border Guard Command, in collaboration with localities, organised more than 117 dissemination sessions for more than 16,500 owners of offshore fishing vessels./.