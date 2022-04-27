Binh Thuan selected to host Visit Vietnam Year 2023
The southcentral province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023.
Ke Ga cape in Binh Thuan province (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The southcentral province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung announced this on April 26 during his working session with provincial leaders in Hanoi.
Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Tuan Phong said that Binh Thuan has brought into full play its advantages to develop attractive tourism products and strived to build Binh Thuan tourism brand associated with international events with its own characteristics. Over the recent years, Binh Thuan has successfully organised international events and is forming a national marine sport tourism centre.
At the working session between Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung and Binh Thuan's leaders. (Photo: VNA)In October 2021, the provincial Party Committee issued Resolution 06 on tourism development to 2025, with a vision to 2030, aiming at promoting potential and advantages to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector, and identify it as one of the three economic development pillars of the province.
Binh Thuan is prioritising the development of professional, sustainable and safe tourism, in association with the protection of the environment, preservation and promotion of the cultural identities and traditions of the nation.
The locality currently counts nearly 600 operating accommodation facilities with 17,587 rooms./.