Travel Hanoi tourism gift expo 2022 to feature 100 stalls A 100-booth tourism gift trade fair of Hanoi is scheduled to run from April 29 to May 1 at the pedestrian street around Hoan Kiem Lake, as part of the efforts to revive the local tourism and activities to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Destinations Thousands of pilgrims attend Ponagar Temple Festival The Ponagar Temple Festival was held recently in Nha Trang city in central Khanh Hoa province, to pay tribute to Goddess Thien Y A Na - Holy Mother of the Cham ethnic minority community in the central region who, according to Cham legend, taught local people how to cultivate crops and make handicrafts.

Travel Holiday travel bookings up Airlines are gearing up for a busier upcoming long weekend due to the large number of people booking trips despite airfares having risen substantially for the holiday.

Tours HCM City helicopter tours fully booked In an attempt to offer a new experience to visitors in Ho Chi Minh City, the “Contemplate Ho Chi Minh City from above” tour by helicopter has been introduced, and is already fully booked for the upcoming holidays.