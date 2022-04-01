Business Hanoi lures 513 million USD in foreign investment in Q1 Hanoi attracted more than 513 million USD in foreign investment in the first quarter of this year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business German firms hope for stronger partnership with Vietnam The German business community have high expectations for stronger economic cooperation with Vietnam after the phone talks between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 31.