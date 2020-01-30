Business Hanoi’s tourism affected by nCoV epidemic during Tet The novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak caused certain negative impact on Hanoi’s tourism during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Huong pagoda welcomes flocks of tourists Within the first five days of the Lunar New Year 2020, Huong Son – Perfume (Huong) pagoda relic complex in Hanoi’s outlying district of My Duc welcomed some 150,000 tourist arrivals.

Health Tourism sector focuses on effectively controlling nCoV The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on January 29 asked tourism sectors of localities nationwide to pay special heed to well controlling and keeping close watch on the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China (2019-nCoV).

Travel Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 32.8 percent in January The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam in January is estimated to expand 16.6 percent month-on-month and 32.8 percent year-on-year, reaching 1.99 million, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).