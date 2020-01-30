Binh Thuan targets over 7 million tourists in 2020
Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south central province of Binh Thuan aims to lure more than 7 million visitors, including 850,000 foreigners, in 2020.
The locality also targets 18.3 trillion VND (790.7 million USD) in tourism revenue.
In a bid to realise the goals, the tourism sector will develop standout products such as sea-based tourism and sand dune ecosystem.
Along with carrying out the project on building Binh Thuan into a national tourism-sport hub, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will channel focus on promoting local image as a safe, friendly and quality destination, and developing new tourism products such as eco-tourism, experience tourism and community tourism.
At the same time, the province will create favourable conditions for businesses to land investment in local typical tourism products.
A multitude of tourism promotion programmes will be organised this year, including the second “Binh Thuan – green convergence” event with various activities like street festival, food festival, firework display and hot air balloon performance, among others.
In addition, Binh Thuan will organise many training courses to improve capacity of tourism human resources.
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that in 2019, the province hosted more than 6.4 million tourists, comprising 775,000 foreigners, up 11.39 percent from the previous year.
Revenue from tourism reached over 15.1 trillion VND, a year-on-year rise of 17.5 percent.
Last year, the province attracted additional six tourism projects, raising total valid projects in the sector to 383 with total registered capital of more than 59 trillion VND. There were 24 foreign-invested projects valued at over 561 million USD.
Binh Thuan province is currently home to 550 lodging facilities with 16,500 rooms./.